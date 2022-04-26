MHA seeks Maha govt's report on MP Navneet Rana's allegation of illegal arrest

New Delhi, April 26 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a factual report from Maharashtra government regarding Independent MP Navneet Rana's allegations about her arrest and inhumane treatment at Khar Police station in Mumbai.

According to MHA officials, the Ministry's move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege & Ethics Committee earlier asked the union Home Ministry to seek a report from the state government.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai.

After her arrest by Mumbai police, Rana wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker saying that she had been subjected to inhuman treatment by the police following her "illegal" arrest on Saturday.

In her letter, the Independent lawmaker also accused the Mumbai Police of not even providing her drinking water in custody and misbehaving with her on the basis of her caste.

Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is also an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after they announced to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The announcement evoked huge controversy and the cadre of Shiv Sena protested against her outside her home in Mumbai.

Chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' was apparently aimed at pressuring the Shiv Sena-led state government on the issue of loudspeakers being used at places of worship.

The Rana couple were booked under various sections of IPC by Mumbai and were sent to 14 days judicial custody by the Khar Court on Sunday while her bail application and plea for quashing the FIR were rejected by the Bombay High Court on Monday.

