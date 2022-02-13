Militants not intimidating people to vote for BJP: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 13 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday vehemently denied the accusation that militant outfits were intimidating the people to vote for the ruling BJP, and called it a "baseless allegation".

He said, in fact, in a recent episode in Saikul in the hilly areas where some cadres of the militant outfits which are now under the 'Suspension of Operation' agreement with the government, had stopped the people from attending a BJP election meeting.

Reiterating his confidence that the BJP would get the two third majority this time, the Chief Minister said that 29 sitting BJP MLAs are contesting the elections and the prospect of their re-electing is very high and 11 other BJP candidates would be succeeded easily.

The National People's Party (NPP) earlier wrote to the Election Commission demanding adequate security of the candidates as according to the party the militant outfits are intimidating.

The NPP leaders in Imphal on Sunday said that the ongoing situation is an attempt to jeopardise the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections in Manipur.

"If the ongoing situation is allowed to prevail, where militant and underground outfits are moving around openly with arms, the electorates will fear and would not come out to vote, which would directly hamper the conduct of elections. Therefore, we at NPP would like to urge the authorities to put all underground groups under 'suspension of operation' in their respective camps and recover arms from their possession," an NPP statement said.

Over 2,000 cadres of the pro-talks militant outfits which are under ceasefire agreements with the government and they are staying in the 14 designated camps in different parts of Manipur.

The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member assembly in 2017 and wrested the power for the first time, stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

However, this time, the BJP, NPP and the NPF are contesting separately and put-up candidates against each other.

The elections to the 60-seat Manipur assembly would be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes would take place on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor