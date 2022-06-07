Minorities have become unsafe under BJP regime in Kashmir, alleges J-K Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday slammed the BJP saying that minorities have become unsafe under the BJP regime in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The targetted and selective killings of minorities and Kashmiri Pandits have increased mostly in the last two years, that too post abrogation of Article 370, contrary to how it was shown to be the root cause of terrorism and separatist activities much before the abrogation. What happened post abrogation and why did the Central government and the Union Territory administration fail to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace," said JKPCC in a statement issued today.

The Congress alleged that innocents have rather become victims of targetted and selective attacks, while minorities including KPs, Jammu employees and outside workers have become soft targets, although they were not targetted during the past many years.

"Surprisingly, in this deteriorating situation, the Union Territory administration has posted several non-reserved category employees from the Jammu region to several sensitive areas of Kashmir, which shows the lack of concern amongst the bureaucracy," said JKPCC.

In a hard-hitting statement, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "The minorities and outside people have become more vulnerable, and are soft targets of selective killings under the BJP regime in the Union Territory; whereas people were given to understand that the security scenario and overall law and order would be much better under the UT and post abrogation of Article 370; but the reverse has happened, which the ruling party must explain."

The Congress statement further said, "All tall claims have fallen flat and innocents have become victims of more targetted attacks, including ones who were unharmed during the peak of militancy, particularly migrant employees, Jammu employees, outside workers as well as locals, including the majority community."

"The government should ensure the safety and security of all innocents including the minorities and outside workers at all costs. The demand of KPs and other Jammu employees for posting in safe location including temporary attachment should be considered sympathetically, till the situation is brought under control," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

