Mission Telangana: New state chief G Kishan Reddy says party will aim to win next Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], July 5 : BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday said his party will win the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Reddy, who was appointed the party's new chief in the poll-bound southern state, said, "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP and I will abide by whatever the seniors in my party decide."

He said that BJP national president JP Nadda called him, apprising him of his new responsibility.

"With the cooperation of the party's karyakartas (workers) and the blessings of the people of Telangana, I will fulfill the responsibility that the party has entrusted in me," the Union minister added.

"I had previously served my party as the president in Andhra Pradesh. The party has yet vested the responsibility in me. I have been a loyal party soldier since 1980. Our aim is to win the next assembly elections and come to power (in Telangana). We will win," he told ANI.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday, the Union minister said, "The Prime Minister is visiting Warangal city on July 8. He will inaugurate railway projects and address a 'BJP Aam Sabha' during which he will send out some messages to our workers."

He further informedthat he will be in Warangal on Thursday to review preparations for PM Modi's event on July 8.

The BJP's Telangana chief arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday to a rapturous reception from party workers.

Before leaving the national capital, he held a meeting with party leader Sunil Bansal at his residence. The meeting lasted an hour.

According to sources, both the leaders discussed the Prime Minister's upcoming Telangana visit and how the BJP will make its poll preparations in the state in the coming days.

Earlier, at the BJP office on June 23, senior leaders Amit Shah, Nadda, and BL Santosh held discussions with Reddy, Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Deliberating on party affairs in Telangana, they said internal rift between leaders was affecting the party's prospects in the state.

Highly placed party sources toldthat during the discussion, which lasted about 3 hours, Etala and Raj Gopal Reddy suggested that the high command step up its efforts in Telangana if they are to defeat the ruling BRS.

The party's central leadership on Tuesday appointed Etela Rajender as chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy as a member of the party's National Executive Committee.

Further, according to sources, before stepping down as the state chief on Monday, Bandi Sanjay also met Nadda and handed over his resignation.

"He also discussed Telangana's present political situation," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor