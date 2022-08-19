Mizoram launches flagship scheme to uplift livelihood of 60,000 beneficiaries

Aizawl, Aug 19 Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday launched a family oriented flagship scheme 'Socio Economic Development Programme (SEDP)' - to uplift the livelihood of 60,000 beneficiaries across the state.

At the launch function here, he noted that despite Mizoram losing more than Rs 3,000 crore in terms of revenue grants, other central assistance and other financial devolutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than Rs 300 crore have been allocated for implementation of various flagship programmes during the present fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that 60,000 beneficiaries - 1,500 beneficiaries each in 40 Assembly constituencies - would be provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50, 000 each to supplement their on-going economic activities or to start fresh economic activities during the current financial year (2022-23).

The SEDP will encompass more than 70 different livelihoods avenues.

Zoramthanga said that due to the financial hardships attributed to Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of SEDP would have to be done as per the financial resources of the state.

In the function, the Chief Minister handed over cheques amounting to around Rs 153 crore to nine departments which would be implementing the SEDP and transfer the financial aid to the beneficiaries' bank accounts at the rate of Rs 25,000 as the first instalment.

Officials said that the SEDP would be implemented by nine line departments Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Sericulture, Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation, Commerce and Industries, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation and Tourism Departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Vice-Chairman Mizoram State Planning Board H. Rammawi and other senior officials were also present at the function.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor