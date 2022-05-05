Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura cause least plastic waste, says President

Aizawl, May 5 President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday praised the people of Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura for generating the least plastic waste as per a study by NITI Aayog, terming it a good example of responsible consumption and production.

Addressing the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University in Aizawl, he said that despite busy traffic, the dutiful people of Aizawl refrain from honking and this practice is worth appreciating and may be adopted by people in other cities too.

Kovind also said that with the second-highest literacy levels in the country, Mizoram is a truly modern state ready to take off for higher achievements.

According to the 2011 census, literacy rate in Mizoram is 91.58 per cent.

He also said that Mizoram is blessed with natural resources in abundance.

"A region which is rich in biodiversity offers vast opportunities for research and development. However, it is our responsibility to strike the right balance between development and sustainability," he said adding that the environment in this state as well as the other northeastern states needs to be preserved with care.

The President said that according to progress on Goal - 4 of UN Sustainable Development Goals which pertains to providing Quality Education, NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21 shows that Mizoram with a score of 60 performed better than the national average of 57.

"An interesting point that figured in the analysis was that the score for Goal - 4 ranked Aizawl as the top performer among all districts of the northeastern states."

He urged the people of Aizawl to handhold and encourage the people in the other districts of the state to improve their social indices and participate in the process of national development.

The President said that the entrepreneurship development activities and establishment of "Technology Incubation Centers" in the Mizoram University extending support to the budding entrepreneurs to nurture their ideas with innovation and creativity is a step in the right direction. He appreciated those initiatives of the university to promote innovation and transform it into enterprise.

"This is the key to bring about change in our society and economy."

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is also Chief Rector of Mizoram University and Chief Minister Zoramthanga among other dignitaries were present in the convocation. The Mizoram University, which was set up in 2001, was accredited 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in 2019 and it was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings in 2016, 2017 and 2018 under Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Education Ministry).

