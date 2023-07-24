Mob attacks Meghalaya CM Sangma’s office, five security personnel injured, curfew imposed

Guwahati, July 24 Five security personnel were injured during a mob attack at the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Tura on Monday night, police sources said.

The Chief Minister is not hurt and could not immediately get out of the office as many people had encircled the compound and blocked the entry/exit routes. Later, the protesters were dispersed from there and the police imposed night curfew, an officer at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Civil society organizations from the Garo Hills have been on hunger strike for the last few days demanding that Tura town become the winter capital of the state. They have been also demanding a retrospective roaster system in the state.

Sangma on Monday evening was holding a meeting with some of the protesters in his office in Tura when others began hurling stones.

In the attack, five security personnel sustained injuries. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that although the situation is under control, it is still tense.

Sangma expressed shock over the attack. He has also announced Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia for the injured personnel.

An officer at the CMO told IANS that "the crowd has been dispersed, but the Chief Minister is still at the office taking stock of the situation".

According to sources, Sangma had been speaking with the civil society groups about the issue for more than three hours when a crowd -- apparently not a part of the groups --gathered outside the Chief Minister's office and began hurling stones. Police used tear gas to disperse the mob.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor