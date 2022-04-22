Modi congratulates Johnson for successfully organising COP 26 last year

New Delhi, April 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for successfully organising the COP 26 held in Glasgow in 2021.

During the bilateral talks held here at Hyderabad House, both leaders reiterated the commitment to ambitious climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and in implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact.

"They agreed to enhance cooperation on rapid deployment of clean energy including off-shore wind energy and green hydrogen and work closely for early operationalisation of the Global Green Grids-One Sun One World One Grid Initiative (OSOWOG) under ISA and the IRIS platform under CDRI which were jointly launched by India and UK at COP26," India's Ministry of External Affairs said here.

Through the Global Innovation Partnership, India and the UK have agreed to co-finance up to 75 million (British) pounds to support the transfer and scale up of climate smart sustainable innovations to third countries.

The novel GIP Fund created under this Partnership will also aim to raise additional British pound 100 million from the market to support Indian innovations.

During the talks, Modi also said that India has shown its commitment to fulfil the commitments made in COP-26 in Glasgow and decided to further enhance the partnership for climate and energy.

"I invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission and express my gratitude for setting up Strategic Tech Dialogue between the two countries," Modi said.

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on the two MoUs on implementation of India-UK Global Innovation Partnership and on the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP).

He also invited Johnson to India in 2023 for the G20 Summit under India's presidency while Johnson reiterated his invitation to Modi to visit the UK, and he accepted the British Prime Minister's invitation.

