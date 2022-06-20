Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Karnataka

New Delhi, June 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a two-day trip to Karnataka where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore and participate in a mass Yoga programme at the Mysore Palace ground.

In a series of tweets Prime Minister Modi said, "Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid."

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs."

Talking about multiple rail and road infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister said, "At a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover diverse sectors and will boost aEase of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas."

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," Prime Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor