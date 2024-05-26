Modi Government is Architect of Destabilizing Democratic State Governments, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

In a strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Central government of misusing power to undermine democratically elected state governments through pressure from central agencies like the ED, CBI, or income tax department. Speaking to the press in Shimla on Saturday afternoon, Kharge expressed his disapproval of the strategies employed by the Modi government, specifically referencing implied threats made by the Prime Minister during recent rallies in Nahan and Mandi.

Kharge claimed that the Modi government had systematically weakened several state governments across the country, including those in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Manipur. He alleged that the Prime Minister was now trying to intimidate the government in Himachal Pradesh, pushing voters to back the BJP under the pretext of the state government's instability.Kharge showed confidence in the establishment of the INDIA Alliance government at the Centre, highlighting the growing support from people nationwide for Congress in order to protect the Constitution and secular values. Criticizing PM Modi for his dishonesty, Kharge condemned the government's avoidance of urgent matters like jobs, education, and infrastructure development.

Stating that the INDIA Alliance would assume power on June 4, Kharge accused PM Modi of being anxious as his hold on power wanes. He criticized BJP leaders for their divisive tactics based on religion and caste, pointing out their failure to tackle important issues such as the high number of unfilled government positions.

Kharge reminded PM Modi of his unmet pledges from the 2014 elections, especially regarding job opportunities and the famous "Rs 15 lakh" promise. He emphasized the INDIA Alliance's dedication to upholding the Constitution and democratic principles, pledging to address critical concerns affecting young people, farmers, and women through a detailed five-point plan.