"Modi govt focus on photoshoot ceremonies..." Congress leader Anshu Awasthi on Odisha Train mishap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, Congress leader Anshu Awasthi on Sunday said that Modi government only focusses on photoshoot ceremonies and it regularly runs away from its real responsibilties.

While speaking to ANI, Anshu Awasthi said," This is a horrific train incident. Union Railway minister used to talk a lot about Kavach. How is it possible that three trains can collide at same time? This is a failure of government. Modi government only focus on photoshooting ceremonies and run away from its real responsibilties.Government should also increase the ex-gratia compensation."

He further stated that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should immediately resign from his position.

"He should resign on the moral grounds. So many lives are lost in this incident. I thought he will set an example by resigning in a similar way Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned in his times," Congress leader Anshu said.

Earlier today Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of "not implementing" the suggestions and "reducing" in allocation for track renewals.

"Questions to the Modi government, after perhaps the most horrific train accident of independent India. Advertising and PR gimmicks have hollowed the working system of the government," Kharge tweeted.

"3 lakh posts are vacant in Railways, the posts of big officers are also vacant, the PMO recruits, why were they not filled in 9 years?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, 275 people have been killed and over 1000 were left injured after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday night.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims of Odisha's train tragedy has also been announced by the Railways Ministry.

