Modi govt working for welfare of all communities: Minister

New Delhi, May 13 Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP MP, Pankaj Chaudhary has claimed that the Narendra Modi government is working for the welfare of all communities without any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion etc.

Launching the book 'Life' by senior author and social activist, Krishna Saxena in New Delhi, Chaudhary spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking about the country.

Realising the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the Modi government is working without any discrimination for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society, the Minister said.

He added that the welfare of women is the priority of the Modi government.

Speaking about the book written by the 94-year-old social activist, Chaudhary said this 83-page book covers all aspects of life.

Lauding the book, the Minister said the experiences of life have been described in simple words in the book.

Speaking about inculcating new thoughts and guidance in life from this book, the BJP leader advised the people to read the book.

He mentioned about Krishna Saxena completing her PhD from Lucknow University in 1955.

Saxena thanked the Union Minister for releasing her book and said the ups and downs in life have been described in great detail in simple language.

She said every individual must take special care of their character, behaviour and life values. She added that every individual must always be ready to help other people for the betterment of the society and their own happiness.

She has written 13 books till now on social issues such as women empowerment, relationship with parents, changes in society etc.

Being the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to receive a PhD in English, Krishna Saxena's books have a readership of their own, which includes many ministers, intellectuals and people in the mainstream.

