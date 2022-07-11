Modi greets people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Ashadhi Ekadashi

New Delhi, July 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and Ashadhi Ekadashi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind."

Greeting people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Prime Minister Modi also shared a snippet from an earlier 'Mann Ki Baat' in which he had talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.

The Prime Minister said, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur."

