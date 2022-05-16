Modi, Kovind greet nation on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi, May 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima which commemorates the birth of Gautam Buddha.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister recalled the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterated his commitment to fulfil them.

"On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable," he tweeted.

In his message, President Kovind said: "Lord Buddha showed humanity the path of non-violence, compassion and tolerance. His teachings are more relevant today. Let us all resolve to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha."

In a series of tweets, the Vice President said: "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. One of the most illustrious spiritual leaders of the world, Lord Buddha preached the most profound truths.

"His teachings were aimed at finding the root cause of our sorrows & liberating the sentient beings from suffering.

"Undoubtedly, Lord Buddha and his 'Dhamma' are an eternal source of light, guiding us on the path of morality, contentment and happiness. On this happy occasion, let us commit ourselves to following the principles of universal love, compassion and equality as shown by Lord Buddha."

