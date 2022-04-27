Modi to launch projects in Assam on Thursday; holiday declared

Guwahati, April 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Thursday and lay foundations and inaugurate some development projects worth several hundred crores, officials said.

The Assam government declared a local holiday on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts in view of Prime Minister's visit.

According to the officials, Modi is scheduled to reach Dimapur (Nagaland) airport and from there, he will go to Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district by helicopter to address a rally 'unity, peace and development rally' at Loringthepi and lay the foundation of some development projects worth over Rs 500 crore.

The Prime Minister would then fly to Dibrugarh where he would inaugurate the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

From Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more cancer hospitals across Assam.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, state Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others would also be present at the event in Dibrugarh.

The seven cancer hospitals that would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang while foundation would be laid at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

The Assam Chief Minister is personally monitoring the Prime Minister's day-long visit to the northeastern state.

The transport department has arranged over 5,000 buses to bring people to the venues of the programmes in Dibrugarh, where the ruling party leaders, ministers and workers and top officials are working day and night to make the event a success.

BJP workers including women have reached out to far-flung areas in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong and adjoining districts and invited people to the Prime Miniser's function in traditional Assamese custom with 'paan and tamul' (betel leaves and areca nuts).

