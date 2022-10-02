Modi's loud message sans loudspeaker: Together we stand, divided they fall

Jaipur, Oct 2 Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abu Road on Friday has become a hot topic of discussion in the political circles of the state.

The PM gave many messages despite staying silent. Referring to the rule of not giving a speech using a loudspeaker after 10 p.m. and bowing down in front of the people thrice as an apology for coming late can't be a mere coincidence, said political sources.

Veteran leaders of the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party were seen together on one platform. The attempt was to send a message of solidarity to the people. Political analysts say the PM's visit is connected to the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This meeting held in Sirohi district in the midst of Congress discord with Modi's unusual style in front of the people has become a topic of discussion in political circles.

The Prime Minister reached Manpura airstrip on Abu Road from Ambaji (Gujarat) at around 10 p.m. on Friday night. His address here was fixed, but Modi refused to give a speech using a loudspeaker after 10 p.m. citing rules. After this he apologised to the waiting people and bowed down three times.

Those understanding political strategy believe that the PM has created an atmosphere for election campaigning.

This visit of the PM is being considered as the beginning of election campaigning in Rajasthan. Apart from North Gujarat, this meeting of the PM also caused an electoral upheaval in about 38 seats in eight districts of southern Rajasthan.

Regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat, it was decided that the PM would return to Delhi from Manpura airstrip in Abu Road. In such a situation, a welcome program for the PM was organised there. Meanwhile, major differences surfaced in the Rajasthan Congress over the post of chief minister.

In such a situation, it was decided that on the pretext of this welcome programme, an atmosphere can be created in favour of the BJP in Rajasthan. Amidst the Congress infighting, the message was given that the BJP is completely united. There is no estrangement between the leaders here.

The three Union Ministers from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunlal Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary were present at the program. Apart from them, the entire core committee of the Rajasthan BJP including state president Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod were also present.

Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, Banswara-Dungarpur MP Kankamal Katara, Pali MP PP Chaudhary, Jalore-Sirohi MP Devji Mansinghram Patel also attended. At the same time, all the MLAs and former MLAs of southern Rajasthan reached here.

Modi's message has reached both Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions from this program. Along with the Gujarat elections to be held in December, the assembly elections in Rajasthan next year are also important for the BJP and hence comes the strong message 'Together we stand and divided they fall' where "they" symbolise the Congress while "we" stands for the BJP.

The Congress' Pilot vs Gehlot fight is an open secret at a time when BJP groupism also remains exposed.

So the PM gave a strong message with his silence stating that the BJP is united at a time when the political crisis in the Congress is in front of the public.

