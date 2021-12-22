Money laundering case: ED officials booked 5-star hotels for Pinky Irani

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had provided five-star facilities to Pinky Irani while she was in their custody in connection with 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as per documents accessed by .

has accessed a few documents which confirm that the federal probe agency had booked two five-star hotels for her stay in Lutyens' Delhi.

The Claridges and The Park hotels were booked for Pinky Irani. She was kept there by the ED officials during her questioning.

On November 25, Pinky was taken to ED office in Mumbai for questioning. Later, she was brought to Delhi by an Air India flight on November 28. During this, she was accompanied by her manager.

When she was brought to the national capital, the ED had booked The Claridges and The Park hotels for her 12 days' stay.

According to the information, ED officials used to guard her 24x7. A team also stayed at these two hotels to keep a watch on her.

Irani stayed at these two hotels till she was produced before the special court on December 10.

Later, she was remanded to ED custody. Currently, she is in 14 days judicial custody which will end on January 3. She has been lodged at Tihar Jail.

The ED sources claimed to have recovered incriminating documents against Pinky in connection with 200 crore PMLA case. She will be named as an accused along with seven others in the supplementary charge sheet.

It has been alleged that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez and later dropped them at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

