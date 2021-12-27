Moon asks conglomerate heads to keep hiring youth

Seoul, Dec 27 South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the chiefs of conglomerates on Monday and asked them to keep hiring youth amid the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moon made the remark during a luncheon for the executives of companies taking part in a government-led youth jobs project called "Youth Hope ON", reports Yonhap News Agency.

"South Korea's rise to an advanced nation, despite its small territory and lack of natural resources, was thanks to our well-educated and excellent talent and abundant human resources," the President said. "Talent is the surest destination of a business' investment."

The luncheon was attended by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo and POSCO Chairman Choi Jeong-woo.

Moon expressed his appreciation to Samsung and Hyundai for their respective efforts to nurture a talented workforce.

This was the first meeting between Moon and the Samsung vice chairman since Lee was released from prison on parole in August.

Moon also said the responsibility to create good jobs ultimately falls on businesses, even though the government can provide its full support.

"I ask that you become the secure support of young people, so that they do not descend into a lost generation due to Covid-19," he said.

