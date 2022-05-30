Moose Wala murder: Punjab BJP chief demands dismissal of AAP govt

Holding the AAP led Punjab government responsible and accountable for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday and demanded dismissal of the AAP government.

Speaking toafter meeting the Governor, Ashwani Kumar Sharma highly criticized the Punjab government and held it responsible for Moose Wala's murder.

"Ever since this govt came to power, there's lawlessness. The government isn't being run by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It's a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief.

According to Sharma, the Punjab government, by reducing the security of Moose Wala and that too declaring it publicly has given the murderer a chance to commit the crime.

He also demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

The Punjab BJP chief also questioned the government's decision of lifting the security cover of 424 people and making the list public, thereby risking their lives.

He further added, "This Government reduced security of 424 people and made the list public, risking their security, just for applauds. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule, we demanded this. We also demanded an independent NIA probe."

Meanwhile, condemning the murder, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he has already issued directions to the police for a thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner.

( With inputs from ANI )

