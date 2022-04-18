Morocco seizes over 2 tonnes of smuggled cannabis

Rabat, April 18 The Moroccan police have seized more than two tonnes of cannabis ready to be smuggled by sea, official MAP news agency reported.

The banned substance, seized in a warehouse on Sunday located in the town of Melloussa near the northern city of Tangier, was concealed in 61 packages, MAP said.

It added that an inflatable boat allegedly used for drug trafficking was also seized, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation was opened to pin down the local and international networks of the criminal activity, according to the report.

Despite efforts to crackdown on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

