MoS Athawale demands apology from Rahul Gandhi over "misleading" statements about PM Modi in US

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Union Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving false and misleading statement at a event in United States against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defaming the country on foreign soil.

Speaking at an event Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (Shop of Love) which was organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA recently, Gandhi repeatedly mocked the ruling dispensation in India, specifically attacking Prime Minister Modi.

Athawale toldthat Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the 140 crore people of the country for making misleading statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil and that the people of this country cannot accept it.

"The people of the country know the condition of Congress party which ruled the country for more than six decades but in the last nine years, during the rule of NDA (National Democratic Alliance)'s government led by Narendra Modi ji, all sections of the society including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities, backward, poor and labourers were given the benefit of welfare schemes by the central government," he further told ANI.

Republic Party of India (RPI) President Athawale added, "Today, as a popular leader in the whole world, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has been established and all the countries of the world are seeing their future with India but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become habitual to make false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Athawale further claimed, "During the Congress government, only talks were held for the welfare of the deprived sections of the society including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities, but through Ujjwala, Mudra Yojna, Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, etc, the poor are directly getting the benefit of development that Rahul Gandhi unable to digest it."

Meanwhile on Friday, Congress and BJP traded barbs over Former Wayanad MP 'IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) "completely secular party" remark. Gandhi's remark of "IUML is a completely secular party," triggered a political slugfest on Friday, with the BJP alleging that the Kerala-based party is guided by the same mindset which was behind the Muslim League and the Congress reminding the saffron party about its veteran leader, LK Advani's praise for Mohammad Ali Jinnah during his 2005 Pakistan visit.

Rahul Gandhi, on a visit to the US, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making economic missteps and undermining democratic institutions, just weeks before President Joe Biden hosted him for a state dinner. "There is a definite capture of the institutions of the country," Gandhi told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington.

