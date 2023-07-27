MoS Health Bharati Pawar stresses on importance of mental health

New Delhi, July 27 Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday stressed the importance of mental health, saying it is an integral part of our health as it affects all aspects of our lives.

"Mental health is an integral part of our health as it affects all aspects of our lives. It is critically important to remove the stigma that prevents individuals from seeking the help that they need," said Pawar while addressing a national conference on 'Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions', here.

She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mental health has been given a lot of importance, which is demonstrated by the passing of the landmark Mental Healthcare Act 2017.

Highlighting the importance of addressing the challenges of mental health and the Mental Healthcare Act 2017, Pawar said: "The government is promoting the availability of and access to cost-effective treatment of common mental disorders."

She said that mental health has been included in the flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre.

The Minister also said that since the launch of the National Tele-Mental Health service, 42 Tele-Manas cells have been established that has already recorded over 2 lakh calls.

She underlined the need for a new mental healthcare paradigm that transcends the limitations of institutions and focuses on community-based support.

She urged the dignitaries to deliberate on the pressing issues of mental health challenges in India and work towards a future where mental healthcare is accessible, affordable, inclusive and compassionate.

