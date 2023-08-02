MP Assembly polls: Second round of verification of voters list starts today

Bhopal, Aug 2 In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the second summary of revision of voters list is set to start from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, teams of the Election Commission will also be conducting meetings with recognised national political parties and a hard copy of the draft voters list will be handed over to them.

The draft voters list will be published on Wednesday, and applications for addition, deletion or modification of names in the voters list accepted during the revision, says an official notification,

As the draft of the voter list will be published at the polling stations and district level, all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at their respective polling booths.

Chief electoral officer, Anupam Rajan said, “As per the direction of the Election Commission of (EC), the activities for the second special summer

revision – 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will commence from August 2.”

He added that during this revision process, the sector officers and BLOs will verify voter lists in presence of voters between August 3 and 10.

In cases where there are more than six voters in a house, the sector officer will physically verify their presence. It was informed that the

BLOs have been directed to be present at their respective polling stations from August 2 to August 31 to accept applications for the addition,

deletion and modification of names in voters list.

“District collectors and electoral officers have been given necessary instruction in this regard,” Rajan added.

The special camps will also be organised during the weekend - August 12 -13 and again on August 19-20. The applications will be accepted till August 31 while the scrutiny of received applications will be done by September 22 and the final publication of the voter list will be over by

October 4, the electoral officer added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor