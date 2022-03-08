MP CM Chouhan announces women centric schemes

Bhopal, March 8 On International Women's Day on Tuesday, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress organised programmes to celebrate the occasion. Leaders of both the political parties claimed to have launched beneficiary schemes for women.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh celebrated the occasion at a mega event organised in Dewas district, which was attended by the national president of the party J P Nadda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and several cabinet ministers, including Yashodhara Raje Scindia and many prominent state BJP leaders.

On this occasion, the government announced that from now on only women associated with the 'Aajeevika Mission' will be making school uniforms. Also, the nutritional food given to children in Anganwadi centres will be prepared by the Federation of Self Help Groups.

J P Nadda, who was the chief guest at the programme, praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing several women centric schemes in the state in the past one decade of his government.

Addressing the gathering of women and party leaders and workers, Nadda said, "Madhya Pradesh was the first to reserve 50 per cent seats in the local body elections. The MP government has reserved 50 per cent seats for girls in teacher posts, 33 per cent seats in general jobs and 30 per cent in police jobs. I congratulate Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking steps for empowerment of women in the state with several beneficiary schemes. NDA governments are always committed to women empowerment."

The state Congress also organised a programme at the party office in Bhopal. Members of the women's wing of the party hailing from different districts of the state arrived at the party office to attend the programme which was chaired by former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Nath also interacted with women journalists over tea and discussed the current political scenario, women's upliftment and issues of the country and the state.

