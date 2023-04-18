MP Cong to increase leaders' engagement to strengthen booth-level committees

Bhopal, April 18 In a bid to strengthen its booth-level committees for the upcoming assembly elections likely to be held later this year, the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has planned to include national and state-level party leaders as members of booth committees.

Senior Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, would be included as members of the committees in their respective booths.

A decision in this regard was taken by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath. A notification was also issued on April 16.

"This step has been taken to strengthen and also to formulate our primary pillar (booth committees). I believe that involvement of national leaders in their respective booth committees will create greater importance and it will pave the way for party victory in 2023 assembly elections," Kamal Nath said.

Further, he has also directed all Congress leaders and office bearers to ensure that they are included as members of booth committees in their respective areas.

"Party workers are the main pillar of the Congress and we are all the primary members of the party. Therefore, we are all accountable to discharge our duties as booth level workers," Nath mentioned in a notification issued on April 16.

Notably, the top leadership of the state Congress unit has been relentlessly conducting meetings of booth level workers across Madhya Pradesh.

The importance of booth committees can be understood in a way that even national leaders of the Congress are chairing meetings and reviewing the party's poll preparations.

Veteran leader and two-time Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has been regularly chairing the meetings of booth committees.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, during the meetings, has been noting down points suggested by workers.

