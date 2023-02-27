MP cop killed, 3 others injured while on poll duty in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 27 A Madhya Pradesh Police personnel was killed and three others injured in a road accident while performing election-related duties in Nagaland's Wokha district during the state Assembly elections on Monday, police said.

With this, two people have been killed and 18 injured in road accidents while on poll related duties in the northeastern state during the past 24 hours.

Police said that a vehicle carrying Madhya Pradesh Police personnel met with an accident near N. Longchum killing a one person on the spot and three others sustained injuries. The injured were evacuated for medical treatment. The mortal remains of the deceased brought back to Wokha district headquarters for further necessary formalities.

On Sunday, a civilian driver was killed and 15 election duty personnel were injured when their hired vehicle met with an accident in the same district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor