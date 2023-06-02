MP GVL meets Andhra Governor seeking disclosure of SIT reports on Visakhapatnam land scams

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 : BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazir and submitted a memorandum to the Governor for seeking disclosure of two Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports regarding the land scams in Vishakhapatnam.

The governor was requested to direct the state government to release two SIT reports on "land scams", the memorandum said.

The BJP leader said that after the separation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, large-scale land acquisitions had been committed in Visakhapatnam. GVL said that the current YSRCP government and the previous TDP government have deliberately kept two SIT reports secret on the land scams.

Rao, in his memorandum to the Governor, stated that the previous TDP-led state government had set up a SIT in 2017, which had submitted a massive report in 2018, and the present YCP government had also set up a SIT in 2019. This SIT submitted its report in September 2021.

He complained that both the SIT reports on the "land grabs" have not seen the light of day due to the selfish interests of the politicians.

As public interest prevails, it is incumbent on the State Government to immediately place the unredacted, original two reports submitted by the two SITs in the public domain. The lack of transparency in the current and previous state governments has led to severe suspicions, he added.

Rao also alleged that the successive state governments are using these reports to provide protection to the land grabbers and to benefit from their unholy nexus with the land grabbers.

He asked the state government to bring the report of the irregularities in Visakhapatnam and the actions taken against them, as this decision will bring great public benefit.

