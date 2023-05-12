MP minister orders FIR against cops

Bhopal, May 12 Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has ordered the suspension of the entire staff of a police station for not removing a damaged dumper causing accidents on the road.

The minister has also asked for the registration of a first information report against the officers.

The matter pertains to the Satwas police station area, which falls on the road from Indore to Harda.

Patel was returning to Harda, when the villagers stopped his car and complained about a damaged dumper standing on the road for the past five days.

The villagers also told him that due to the dumper, many accidents have happened.

Patel first made a video of the dumper and then went to the police station.

The minister scolded the station in-charge and said: "You people are trying to tarnish the image of the government".

