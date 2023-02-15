MP-MLA court convicts ex-minister for violating MCC

Patna, Feb 15 MP-MLA special court of Gopalganj on Wednesday convicted Janak Ram, a former minister of Bihar government and BJP leader, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

His aide Tarkeshwar Nath Sharma, was also convicted on the same charges.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) A.K Manvendra Mishra, of MP-MLA court imposed a fine of Rs 1,100 on each Rs 1000 for the violation of MCC and Rs 100 under the loudspeaker act.

Janak Ram and Tarkeshwar Nath Sharma were held guilty of the violation during the 2020 Vidhan Sabha election in Gopalganj.

Following the judgement, the two accepted the violation. They also apologised before the court. Janak Ram requested the ACJP to forgive him for the violation. He said: "Sir, it was my first mistake. Please forgive me."

The court found that despite Janak Ram being a leader and public representative in the past, had taken the oath to follow the law of the country. Still, he violated it.

Further, the court said that no one is above the law. They have violated the law and are liable to face the action so that they would not repeat the mistake in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor