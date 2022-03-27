Mukesh Sahani sacked as Bihar Minister

Patna, March 27 VIP chief Mukesh Sahani was sacked as Bihar Minister on Sunday, soon after the BJP said action will be taken against him.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is understood to have written to Governor Phagu Chauhan, recommending that Sahani be removed as minister, as being demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leaders, including its Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal, were hinting that Sahani - with whom the party was at odds since his decision to contest the recent UP Assembly elections and attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - was going to be axed after it lured away all the three VIP MLAs and inducted them into the party.

Jaiswal, who had met Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad on Saturday, had, earlier on Sunday said that action will be taken against Sahani very soon.

The BJP, after inducting his three MLAs, had given Sahani a chance to resign but he had turned it down, saying it was the special privilege of the Chief Minister to take any decisions on him.

As per the normal procedure, the Chief Minister recommends the removal of any minister, and the Governor generally does not turn down the recommendation. However, there has been no official notification about the removal of Sahani who was Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister.

