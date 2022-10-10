Mulayam to be cremated in Sefai on Tuesday

Lucknow, Oct 10 The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.

