Mulayam to be cremated in Sefai on Tuesday
By IANS | Published: October 10, 2022 11:24 AM 2022-10-10T11:24:03+5:30 2022-10-10T11:35:23+5:30
Lucknow, Oct 10 The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.
In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.
A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.
