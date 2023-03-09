Mumbai to be beautified, Metro rail network to be enhanced in MMR

Mumbai, March 9 Mumbai and surroundings will get several new metro rail projects while the country's commercial capital will undergo a facelift, as per the Budget 2023-2024 unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Thursday.

Of the 337-km long metro network under development, 46 km is operational, and another 50 km will be ready in 2023-2024.

The upcoming Mumbai Metro projects are: Line 10 - Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk, Mira Road, total length 9.2 k.m., estimated cost Rs 4,476 crore; Line - 11 Wadala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus total length 12.77 k.m., estimated cost Rs 8,739 crore; Metro line 12 - Kalyan-Taloja, length 20.75 k.m. estimated cost Rs 5,865 crore, and all are slated for completion soon.

A major beautification drive for Mumbai, with 820 public utility improvement works have been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,729 crore, out of which 121 works are completed and the remaining works are in progress.

The Parsik Hills Tunnel, water supply to Mira-Bhayander, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link projects and various other flyover works will be completed this year by the Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority (MMRDA).

A Rs 424 crore project to connect the Thane-Vasai creeks for water transport around Mumbai is taken up with Rs 162.20 crore approved for construction of a jetty and related facilities for passenger water transport at Radio Club, Colaba.

This will immensely facilitate passenger transport from South Mumbai to Kalyan, Dombivli via the Thane and Vasai creeks besides Navi Mumbai on the mainland.

