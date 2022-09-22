Muslim organisation welcomes NIA-ED action against PFI

New Delhi, Sep 22 The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) has critised the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI), saying that it supports the actions by the agencies against PFI members.

In a major crackdown on the PFI, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided premises linked to PFI in 15 states across the country and arrested several of its top leaders and functionaries.

"We welcome the move by the government. We deem that this action has been taken to safeguard the country. The views expressed by the PFI are dangerous. The rallies of PFI and its uniform remind us of Hezbollah, a terrorist organisation," said Muhammad Yunus, executive director, AIPMM.

He said that every citizen of India has the right to express his views, but the way the PFI was carrying out its activities was highly condemable.

Yunus said the PFI put every Muslim of this country under the lens of agencies due to its activities.

He also said that PFI has insulted Isalam and its teachings with its activities.

"PFI was fooling the poor and uneducated Muslim youth. We strongly condemn its acts," he said.

