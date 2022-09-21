Muslims intellectuals met RSS chief, discussed strengthening communal harmony: Ex-CEC Quraishi

New Delhi, Sep 21 A delegation of former officials and intellectuals belonging to the Muslim community has met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to discuss the growing communal tension in the country.

The five-member delegation has met Bhagwat recently and the meeting lasted for more than one and a half hour. During the meeting the atmosphere in the country and measures to strengthen communal harmony was discussed in detail.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi, who was among the Muslim intellectuals who met Bhagwat, told that he had sought an appointment with the Sangh chief regarding the communal atmosphere in the country. Following which the RSS chief met the delegation in Delhi.

Speaking to , Quraishi further said that both the sides (the delegation and the RSS chief) were unanimous that without strengthening the harmony between the communities, the country can neither be strong nor it can make progress. He said that in the meeting it was also agreed that all the parties should work to convince and motivate their people to strengthen the communal harmony in the country.

Besides Quraishi, other members of the delegation included former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lt Gen (Retd) Zameeruddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist and philanthropist Saeed Sherwani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor