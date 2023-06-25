"Must defeat BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections": CPI leader D Raja

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary on Sunday said that in order to save the democracy of India, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be removed from power by all means.

"Our primary objective, not only for left parties, for all secular Democratic parties must be to defeat BJP in order to save the constitution, save democracy," D Raja said while speaking to ANI.

"When we approach elections, the electoral strategy, the question of alliance, the question of seat sharing, will have to be dealt at state level, striking into consideration the balance of political forces in each state," D Raja said.

D Raja said that this is what the CPI has been saying in the Opposition meeting.

"The situation is not the same in all states. The situation varies from state to state, but our understanding must be how to defeat BJP in the 2024 lok sabha elections," D Raja added.

"As far as left parties are concerned, including the CPI, we are clear and we are of the strong view that BJP has to be defeated in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP rule has been proven to be disastrous, detrimental to our constitutional fundamental tenets, democracy, secular fabric of our society," said the CPI General Secretary.

"How we can work out our electoral strategy at state level, taking into consideration the state specifics and the balance of political forces in a particular set. This is what we have been saying," D Raja added.

He said that he put forward this point in the opposition meeting.

On Friday, the Opposition meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We're going to fight unitedly, all opposition parties, and for that we will be meeting once again in Shimla. We will continue our fight," Kharge told reporters regarding the opposition meeting.

The next meeting of the Opposition parties would be held in Shimla next month, announced Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

After the Opposition meeting on Friday, Kharge said, that we will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said all the Opposition parties present in the meeting had decided to stay united against the fascist forces.

"Leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were present in the opposition meeting. We have decided to stay united against the fascist forces," Deputy CM said.

After the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

The opposition meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar which was attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

The Opposition parties picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor