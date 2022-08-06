Myanmar issues new guidelines for tourist visa application

Yangon, Aug 6 Myanmar's Foreign Ministry announced new terms and conditions for tourist visa applications.

The country resumed its commercial flight services in April after more than two years of suspension over the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the new guidelines, tourists are required to provide a proof of full vaccination, a colour photo that was taken within three months and passport that is valid for six months to their visa application.

As per the new terms and conditions, a visa applicant, who has children aged under seven on the same passport, is required to put the child's name and birth date in the minor section of the application form.

Only passport holders are eligible for the visa application, and all applicants should abide by Myanmar's laws and not interfere in the internal affairs of the country, the Ministry said.

Currently, tourist visa holders are only allowed to enter Myanmar through the Yangon International Airport, and they are required to present the required documents announced by the Ministry of Health during their entry.

The period of stay, which starts from the date of arrival in Myanmar, is a maximum of 28 days.

The visa is allowed for a single entry, and re-entry will require a new visa, according to the Ministry.

Myanmar recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 614,170, with 19,434 deaths and 592,970 recoveries.

