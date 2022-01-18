Myanmar reports 42 more Omicron cases

Yangon, Jan 18 Myanmar reported 42 more Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant on Monday, bringing the tally to 118, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The release said the Omicron variant was found in 36 Myanmar nationals and six foreigners who recently arrived in Myanmar by relief flights, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry's figures on Monday, the number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 533,245 in Myanmar after 101 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

With two more deaths, the death toll has increased to 19,304 as of Monday. A total of 511,333 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases in March 2020.

