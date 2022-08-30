NABARD to invest Rs 230cr to develop rural infra in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 30 The NABARD under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) would invest Rs 230 crore to develop the rural infrastructure in Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.

An official of Chief Minister's Office said that NABARD General Manager KVSSLV Prasada Rao met Chief Minister Zoramthanga, and handed over the letter from NABARD Chairman informing allocation of Rs 230 crore under RIDF for the rural infrastructure projects in Mizoram.

Rao requested the Chief Minister to ask the Finance Department for submission of suitable proposals for sanction by NABARD.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the on-going RIDF projects in the state.

The NABARD official also apprised the Chief Minister about the other activities of NABARD including refinance to banks, schemes for tribal development, springshed development, financial literacy.

Zoramthanga thanked NABARD for the continued support for rural infrastructure projects and other initiatives in the state.

