Nadda hits out at Opposition's 'INDIA'

New Delhi, July 25 BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "directionless", adding terror outfits also have 'INDIA' in their names.

"There was a child who failed in all his exams. He was hated by his classmates and neighbours. So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception. Isn’t the case similar to that of I.N.D.I.A?," Nadda wrote in a tweet.

On July 18, 26 political parties including the main Opposition Congress announced the name of 'INDIA' in Karnataka's Bengaluru to fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister while chairing the BJP's parliamentary party meet here, called the Opposition's India "directionless" and also said that terror outfits also have 'INDIA' in their names.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at the Prime Minister on his 'INDIA' jibe and said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA."

"We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," Gandhi wrote in a tweet referring to the Manipur violence.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.

On Monday, the Manipur CM told IANS that his government is taking measures to restore peace at the earliest in the state.

