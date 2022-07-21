Nadda makes key party appointments in few states units

New Delhi, July 21 The BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Thursday made key appointments in a few state units. The appointment comes into immediate effect.

Ajay Jamwal, who was the regional general secretary (organisation) in-charge of Northeastern states, has been assigned the same position for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Manthri Srinivasulu has been shifted to Punjab from Telangana as general secretary (organisation).

Rajesh G.V. has been appointed general secretary (organisation) in Karnataka. He will replace Arun Kumar, who has returned to the RSS.

Satish Dhond, general secretary (organisation) in-charge of Goa, has now been made the joint general secretary (organisation) of West Bengal.

General secretary (organisation) is drawn from the RSS and holds key in the overall functioning of the BJP's organisational structure.

