Nadda on 2-day visit to Haryana, Chandigarh

New Delhi, Sep 1 BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a 2-day visit to Haryana and Chandigarh where he will attend various party programmes and public meetings besides holding review meetings of various organisational programmes.

The BJP in a statement said that the party chief will be on a two day visit to Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh starting September 2 (Friday).

"Nadda will take part in various party programmes and public meetings besides taking review meetings of various BJP programmes," it said.

On Friday morning, Nadda will reach Ambala airport where he will be given a warm welcome by the BJP's Haryana unit office bearers and party workers.

From there, the BJP chief will reach Balana village near Ambala where he will meet and interact with office bearers and senior leaders of the Balana mandal team, Ambala city assembly constituency and BJP's Ambala city unit.

In the afternoon, Nadda will address a public rally at New Grain Market in Kaithal, which is in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. Then he will then proceed for Punchkula.

At 4 p.m. in the evening, Nadda will hold a high-level meeting with the BJP MPs and MLAs from the state at the PWD Rest House in Panchkula followed by the Haryana BJP Core Group meeting at the Panch Kamal BJP office in Panchkula.

Nadda will then take part in the booth committee meeting at the Mata Mansa Devi complex. Nadda's night halt will be in Panchkula.

On Saturday, Nadda will offer prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in the morning followed by a meeting with award winning sportspersons, other players and sporting personalities from Haryana at PWD Rest House in Panchkula.

Later on, he will hold discussion with the Haryana BJP office bearers on various contemporary issues.

At 10.45 a.m., Nadda will hold a meeting with the leaders of the BJP coalition partners Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) at the PWD Rest House.

He will then leave for Chandigarh where he will take part in a meeting with the Cabinet Ministers in the state in Chandigarh at 12 noon.

Later, Nadda will address a press conference at Vidhayak Karyalaya in Chandigarh.

