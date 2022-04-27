Nadda to chair Madhya Pradesh BJP core committee meeting on Thursday

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will chair the Madhya Pradesh party core committee meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the national capital to take part in the meeting which will also be attended by National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh at the BJP headquarters.

According to the sources, the meeting has been called to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2023. There will be a detailed discussion about establishing better coordination between the organisation and the government. Discussion is also likely to take place on the cabinet expansion and appointments on corporation boards.

A critical assessment of the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh government will also be discussed in detail.

The meeting is seen as important because Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently was on a visit to Madhya Pradesh where he had indicated the implementation of the uniform civil code in the state.

Besides Nadda and Chouhan, MP state president VD Sharma, state organisation Secertary Hitanand, Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, Co-in-Charge Pankaja Munde, Union Minister Narendra Tomar, General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and others.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 23. Discussions were held between the two leaders for nearly 45 minutes. Chouhan had apprised the Prime Minister of the ongoing developmental work in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

