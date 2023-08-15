'Naga political issue remains top agenda of Nagaland govt': CM Rio

Kohima, Aug 15 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said finding an early solution to the Naga political issue remains the top agenda of his government, and assured to make every effort to hold consultations with all the stakeholders.

Hoisting the national flag at the main function of the 77th Independence Day celebration at Secretariat Plaza, Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima, the Chief Minister called on all the Naga Political Groups, all stakeholders and the Central government to bring about an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution to the Naga Political issue without any further delay.

Acknowledging the developmental deficit, particularly in the eastern districts of Nagaland and the grievances raised by Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), Rio appreciated the Central government for looking into the matter, and assured of supporting the desire of the eastern districts to bridge the development deficit, to bring them at par with the rest of the state.

Claiming that the six districts have been neglected for years, the ENPO has been demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' state, since 2010.

Seven backward tribes of eastern Nagaland -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung -- are spread across these six districts.

On the Urban Local Bodies' election issue, the Chief Minister said that the Nagaland Assembly, heeding to the wishes of the people did not go ahead with the ULB elections, and repealed the Act.

He said that the government is in the process of taking steps to make a new Act, and requested the cooperation and guidance of every stakeholder.

The impasse has persisted since last year over the holding of long awaited urban local body polls in Nagaland over the 33 per cent reservation of seats for the women in ULBs.

Objecting to the women reservations in ULBs, various Naga tribal hohos and civil societies demanded the total review of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2021 and then the assembly took the decision.

The Naga organisations claimed reservations for women in ULBs would go against their community's customary laws.

The Chief Minister in his Independence Day speech informed that keeping in view the sentiments of the people, the state cabinet urged the Law Commission to exempt Nagaland from the purview of Uniform Civil Code and shared that the Union Home Minister has assured that UCC would not be applicable to the Scheduled Tribes of Nagaland and the northeast.

Expressing his concern about the ethnic conflicts in neighbouring Manipur, Rio appealed to all the communities and groups in Manipur to give peace a chance and take urgent steps to resolve their differences amicably.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency, has covered 144 villages across the state and an area of 24,225 hectares has been brought under afforestation with 55.79 lakh seedlings planted.

He said that under the project, the department is in the process of constructing an Eco-Park in Kohima.

He also stated that the Department has started implementation of the second Externally Aided Project, called "Forest & Biodiversity Management in the Himalaya, Nagaland", under Indo-German Financial Cooperation and funded by KfW Development Bank. Independence Day celebrations were held with a variety of functions and events in the mountainous state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor