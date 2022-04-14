Nagaland CM meets Jitendra Singh, discuss placement of officers

New Delhi, April 14 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday called on Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed various issues ranging from development to placement of All India Services officers.

Appreciating Singh's keen interest in development of northeast, he said that the people of the state always look upon him as their messenger in the national capital and he is always ready to follow up issues of their concern.

The CM brought to the notice of the Minister issues related to deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland.

n response, Singh said, he will ask the Department to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done.

Rio also requested the Union Minister to follow up with the Centre the progress of some of the other proposals of projects in Nagaland and Singh assured him that his office will take due cognisance of this.

Singh also said that PM Narendra Modi's priority for the northeast was evident from the fact that in the first six years of his tenure before the Covid pandemic, he had undertaken more than 50 visits to the region, including frequent visits to Nagaland which was an all time high in comparison to all others PMs' visits.

