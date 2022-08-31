Nagaland CM once again demands early settlement of Naga political issues

Kohima, Aug 31 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, demanding an early settlement of Naga political issues, said that his state government would not obstruct but would pave the way in Naga wisdom and resign for the interim government.

Inaugurating the Lotha Hoho (Lotha Tribal Council) building at Wokha district town late on Tuesday evening, he said that the present all-party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government is sincere and committed to resolve the Naga issue.

"The settlement (of Naga political issue) should come at the earliest and if so happen, we would not obstruct but would pave the way in Naga wisdom and tribal wisdom and resign for the interim government and think in terms of how Nagas should live as a united family and progress with the help of God," Rio said.

He said that on the Naga political issue the negotiating parties have already signed the framework agreement and the agreed position which means they have signed to be with the Indian Union, but to recognise the unique history of the Nagas and to co-exist with a new relationship of the two entities which was done in the spirit of framework agreement.

Stating that Nagaland is a special status state, Rio said the special status given to the state involves decision according to state's Customary Law.

"We have a recognised tradition and customary law and the guard of the customary law and traditions of the Nagas and the community is the apex body of the tribal hohos and the Village Council institutional Chairman is the ultimate authority."

He urged the guard of customary law and traditions to know the true meaning of the institution and work accordingly for the welfare of the Naga community. Noting that Wokha district in western Nagaland is so fertile and blessed with natural resources, the Chief Minister urged the Lotha community to work hard for a progressive society.

He also called upon the people to think positively and know how to exist in peace and harmony with one another for a progressive Naga society.

Rio also stated that there are about 15 schemes directly benefiting the farmers and appealed to the District Administration and concerned departments for monitoring of the schemes and policies so that schemes are properly implemented and to ensure that both Central and state schemes and policies reach the targeted people.

