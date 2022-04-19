Nagaland issue: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan urges Amit Shah to implement agreements signed with Naga insurgents

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents in order to resolve the Nagaland issue.

"I wish to draw your kind attention to a very important matter of national concern. I am writing this letter to seek a solution for the people of Nagaland. As you are aware 31 years ago, our leader Late Rajiv Gandhi offered a talk with no condition to Naga Insurgents on May 19, 1991 at Dimapur. Talks began in 1997," Chowdhury wrote to Shah.

The Congress leader said two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents are there including Frame work agreement signed at the residence of Prime Minister on August 3, 2015 between RN Ravi, Interlocutor and Th Muivah, general secretary of NSCN (IM) and the Agreed Points signed between RN Ravi and the Working Committee of 6 factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPG) on November 17, 2017.

"In the above matter, Governor and Interlocutor in his address to Nagaland State Assembly in February 2021 declared that talks have concluded. Assembly has adopted a vote of thanks to the address. Thereafter. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding to resume talk instead of endorsing for implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop," said Chowdhury.

"Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above. I request you to kindly implement the above-mentioned agreements so that the Nagaland issue is resolved," urged Chowdhury.

Pertinent to mention here, the Centre has recently withdrawn Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from certain parts of Nagaland. It has been removed from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland with effect from April 1.

The Central Government reduced disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. In 2005, the Justice Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended the repeal of AFSPA and suggested an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by inserting a new Chapter with respect to the North-Eastern states.

The fresh demand to review AFSPA had stirred last year after 14 civilians were killed in a botched-up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland.

Notably, AFSPA is one of the key political issues in the North-East state which is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor