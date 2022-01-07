Nagpur 'terror recce': Police tighten security at RSS HQ

Nagpur, Jan 7 Security has been tightened at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur as well as certain Central government offices and other sensitive locations after militants of a terror group conducted a recce there, top police officials said on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that militants linked with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-E-Mohammed (JeM) had come to Nagpur recently and conducted a recce of several key locations across the state's second capital, sparking security concerns.

Following a security review and a heightened threat perception, the Nagpur police have deployed additional security there as a precautionary measure, he told media persons.

Besides, the police have banned any kind of photography or flying drones in a 2-km radius vicinity of the RSS headquarters, and such drones will be seized or destroyed besides attracting stringent action to the operators flouting the rules.

The city police chief added that the police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigations are being conducted by the Crime Branch.

