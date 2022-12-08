'Nation First': RSS chief says while lauding India's G20 Presidency

Nagpur, Dec 8 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday lauded the G20 Presidency given to India "for playing a greater role in the world", while emphasising on the "Nation First" theory.

"We have to go too far to unite the entire world. The G20 Presidency has boosted the morale of the people in the country. The people have realised that India was not lagging in the world and was poised to become 'Vishwaguru'," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here.

He said this while addressing the valedictory function of the third year training camp at sprawling Reshimbagh ground.

Bhagwat said the entire world was looking to India to lead, adding that now there is a belief that India can only pave the way for a better world.

Reiterating the theory of nation first, Bhagwat said India is a land of unity in diversity.

"Our Constitution has given us social security and therefore we have to repay what the nation has given to us. We should think about what and how we can repay the nation. India was not after conquering the world but for uniting the people. Our characteristics and qualities will bring balance in the world," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat further said the people have different ways of worshipping, different culture, clothing and languages but "the world is one family".

"Our swayamsevaks are imparted training to repay what they owe to the nation and come on their own for training without expecting a certificate," he said.

"We are bound to take care of land, water bodies, forests and its people that in a nutshell complete the nation," he added.

Bhagwat stressed the need for harmony in the society despite its diversity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor