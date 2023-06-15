NATO set to boost troops on high alert

Brussels, June 15 NATO is set to boost the number of troops on high alert and increase ammunition production, its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg was speaking on Wednesday ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's Defence Ministers in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which will include talks with around 20 of the world's leading defence companies.

The Secretary-General told a press conference that NATO had new regional plans to defend allied territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

