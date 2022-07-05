Naveen Patnaik seeks support of Cong MLAs for Murmu

Bhubaneswar, July 5 Moving a step forward in support of NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought support of Congress MLAs in Odisha Assembly in favour of Murmu.

Patnaik spoke to Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra over phone and requested him to support Murmu, who is a "daughter of Odisha's soil".

"Spoke to Odisha Congress Legislature Party Leader Shri @NarasinghMishra seeking support for Smt #DraupadiMurmu. It is matter of great pride for Odisha. Appealed him to ensure win of the daughter of #Odisha to the highest office of the country," the BJD president said in a tweet.

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said the Chief Minister has instructed all senior vice presidents of BJD and ministers to meet all Congress MLAs, state Congress president and CPI-M MLA Laxman Munda, and approach them to vote in favour of Murmu.

Meanwhile, the lone independent MLA in Odisha Assembly, Makaranda Muduli met Patnaik to convey his support for the NDA nominee for presidential election.

"Independent MLA Shri Makaranda Muduli met me today. Requested his support for the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DraupadiMurmu in the #PresidentialElection which he agreed. She is pride of #Odisha," Patnaik said in another tweet.

He again appealed all members in the state Assembly to ensure every vote in her favour.

Notably, in the 147 seated Odisha Assembly, BJD has 114 members (including two expelled members), BJP has 22, Congress-9, CPI (M)-1 and an Independent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor